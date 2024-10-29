BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov orders his frontline commanders to "not take any more prisoners" in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
271 views • 7 months ago

❗️Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov orders his Chechen frontline commanders to "not take any more prisoners" in Ukraine.

⚡️The announcement is viewed as retribution only 24 hours after a Ukrainian drone strike targeted Chechnya for the first time since the beginning of the Special Military Operation.

About the drone strike: 

Posted this morning, with photos, a Ukrainian drone attacked the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya. The building’s roof caught fire, but it was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported, according to Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kadyrov warned of a forceful response to the attack, stating, "They 'bit' us; we will destroy them. We will soon deliver retribution beyond their imagination. We will not allow anyone to toy with us."

An investigation is underway to determine how the attack was possible, and those responsible will be held accountable, Kadyrov added.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy