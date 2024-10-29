❗️Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov orders his frontline commanders to "not take any more prisoners" in Ukraine

❗️Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov orders his Chechen frontline commanders to "not take any more prisoners" in Ukraine.

⚡️The announcement is viewed as retribution only 24 hours after a Ukrainian drone strike targeted Chechnya for the first time since the beginning of the Special Military Operation.

About the drone strike:

Posted this morning, with photos, a Ukrainian drone attacked the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya. The building’s roof caught fire, but it was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported, according to Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kadyrov warned of a forceful response to the attack, stating, "They 'bit' us; we will destroy them. We will soon deliver retribution beyond their imagination. We will not allow anyone to toy with us."

An investigation is underway to determine how the attack was possible, and those responsible will be held accountable, Kadyrov added.