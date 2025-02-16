This powerful and energizing tribute to Frederick Douglass honors his enduring legacy and the truth he discovered: that ignorance is the chain that binds us, and knowledge is the key to true freedom. Frederick Douglass' escape from slavery, along with his role in the Underground Railroad, serves as a testament to how enlightenment can break the mental and physical bonds of oppression. In this original song, we explore how Douglass' journey toward freedom mirrors the modern movement of status correction and the Secured Party Creditor process. Just as Douglass realized that the laws of slavery relied on keeping people in the dark, today's journey to reclaim one’s sovereignty and correct legal status also starts with understanding your rights and the hidden systems that bind us. This tribute connects Douglass' fight for mental liberation to the Secured Party Creditor process, where individuals work to gain control over their own legal and financial freedom. It’s not just about breaking free from physical chains but recognizing the power of knowledge in securing one's personal and legal sovereignty. by Axe Hatchett

