Colombian mercenary murdered by Ukrainian colleagues - recording found on dead Colombian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
212 views • 9 months ago

❗️ Colombian mercenaries from the Ukrainian Armed Forces stormed the stronghold of their Ukrainian “colleagues”.

A detachment of Colombians was sent to storm Russian positions in Chasov Yar. One of them, named Filipe, refused. For this, the Ukrainian military tied him up and threw him into a pit, and his colleagues decided to save their comrade.

Our military found the video on the recordings of a murdered Colombian mercenary.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
