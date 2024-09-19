Doctors and Nurses Are Seeing an Alarming Number of Vaccinated People 'Dying Suddenly' From the COVID Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Paramedic Harry Fisher joins the Heidi Harris Show to talk about his new book, "Safe and Effective for Profit". Harry has been speaking out since the beginning of the pandemic, especially after he saw someone drop dead in a Pfizer vaccine line. He's been on the front lines of the vaccine carnage. By speaking out, he's has suffered tremendous blowback, even from people who are vaccine injured, but he's not going to back down.
➡️ Watch Full Interview : https://rumble.com/v5dtar8-paramedic-harry-fisher-on-his-safe-and-effective-for-profit-book.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Source @Real World News Channel
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/