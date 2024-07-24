BIG DRAG BUS IS THE PERFECT PLAN ⚤ [TO KEEP GROOMING CHILDREN]

"Hey, VfB - you mentioned a 'big drag bus', but there wasn't anything in that video..."





That's what we call 'narrative establishment'





Here you go ⚤





Are your weekend plans fabulous enough?? We think not! Try out #BigDragBus when you visit #musiccity with your friends to find out why we’re constantly rated as one of the most FUN things to do when you visit #nashville !! Book your seat today! Go to Bigdragbus.com now!





#dragqueen #Jorgeous





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAEGgwdESHg