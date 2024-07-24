BIG DRAG BUS IS THE PERFECT PLAN ⚤ [TO KEEP GROOMING CHILDREN]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Hey, VfB - you mentioned a 'big drag bus', but there wasn't anything in that video..."
That's what we call 'narrative establishment'
Here you go ⚤
Are your weekend plans fabulous enough?? We think not! Try out #BigDragBus when you visit #musiccity with your friends to find out why we’re constantly rated as one of the most FUN things to do when you visit #nashville !! Book your seat today! Go to Bigdragbus.com now!
#dragqueen #Jorgeous