St. Patrick - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 131 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Mar 14, 2024





There are many legends surrounding St. Patrick, whose feast day is celebrated on March 17. But what is the real story? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, as he reveals how an extraordinary young priest brought Christianity to Ireland, and in doing so, inspired a movement that spread the Catholic faith throughout Europe. Then, as you think about celebrating St. Patrick's Day with corned beef and cabbage, hear about “Cooks with Collars,” priests who build community and spread God’s love, one recipe at a time.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ev4si24XYJQ



