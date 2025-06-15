Sneaky Russel Brand

::::::::Commentary:

*Russell Brand was hanging out with Candace owens and her husband the other day.

It's one big club

*Russ' girlfriend jemima is the sister of Zac, Zac married Alice, Alice is the granddaughter of Jacob Rothschild.

And the Rothschild's always intermarry. It keeps the money and power in the family.

*Russell is an actor and a performer ,everything he does is performative. Everyone involved with Trump is ex liberals from the 90s they are not good people like they claim. All of them ravenous wolves in sheep's clothing and the opposite of what they claim to be. Liars and name changers.