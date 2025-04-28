2025-4-28 the appointed time of harvest - preparation for the marriage

***this evening, the 29th to 30th, even to even, is our new moon of the second month....treat it as a sabbath unto the Father...no work.



***team satan just demonstrated their ability to take down entire grids by frequency manipulation...



***team satan is freeze-drying the bioweapon preparing for round 2...





***team satan is cutting off all your supplies under the guise of a tariff war, why you root for your stupid trump idol, they are gearing up to murder you





***meanwhile, mike adams, for as much good as he does with so many things, is making AI songs about how you won't have any food or lights or gas soon, and how people will turn on themselves and kill each other...definitely something to joke about? the judgment of God upon a godless idol worshipping nation who claims to know Him.





***meanwhile, I still building my ark, and working working working ever so diligently, waiting for my "hannah" who will live in faith with me, and who wants to take God seriously and keep His covenant and not be like this unbelieving, mocking, idolatrous people who will soon die.......still believing and waiting for you my love....not much time left, and we will still need to get you your things too...so, why is God making me wait till I scream? I don't know, but I still believe Him. So...





[email protected]













