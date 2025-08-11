© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Bill Gates backed company is now producing butter with no animals, no plants, and no oils — it’s made from carbon.
The company is working with restaurants, bakeries, and food suppliers to incorporate their carbon-made butter.
Mainstream media reports it has the “blessing and backing of Bill Gates.”