KILLER SHOW: BE YOUR OWN DAMN RULER!

Wednesday Night Live, 9 Aug 2023
I feel attached to my musical instruments from my teens, I keep saying to myself I'll pick them up again eventually. The idea of selling them feels like a betrayal.
