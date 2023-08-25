Dr. Bryan Ardis: Fauci & The CIA Were Using Snake Venom To Poison People Long Before COVID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Bryan Ardis joins me in this episode to explain to you the conspiracy behind COVID, the players and the real culprit behind what was making people sick. We'll also backtrack to learn that there is only one company that provides treatment for the water in the US and they are from, you guessed it, Germany. We'll also look at how venom was used by Fauci and company for years, and how the CIA admitted to using venom to poison FDA employees. Finally, we'll show you the simple, study-proven antidote to not only the sickness they call COVID but also to many of the effects produced by the venom.
If you want to go to Healing For The Ages, go here and use Promo Code TIM to save 10% https://www.healingfortheages.com/
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1 Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: https://rncstore.com/TIM Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ Buy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/ Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292 Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3 Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846 Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/