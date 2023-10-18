ALL the evidence points to THIS culprit in Gaza hospital rocket strike

Glenn Beck





Oct 18, 2023





A debate is raging over who is responsible for a rocket that hit a Baptist hospital in Gaza and allegedly killed 500 people. Israel claims it was a misfire from a Palestinian Islamic jihadist group. But Hamas is blaming Israel. So, what's the truth? Glenn and Stu review the evidence we have so far, including a video that appears to back Israel's claim and new reports that the rocket hit a parking lot, and not the building. But most importantly, they ask why anyone in the media would believe Hamas?!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zan3K2_89VA