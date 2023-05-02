BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

P.2 John Flint and Covid in W.A.’s sewage: prepare for hell and get ‘vaccinated’ MVI_1249-50,53merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
124 views • 05/02/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0ecbc902-44f1-48eb-a949-73110759b97a

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/46e399b7-79d2-480e-8e21-9ada84481e0d

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

John Flint and Joe Spagnolo, blind journalists reporting to the blind, regarding Covid-19, have put their bylines to more drivel, to advance the aims of Big Pharma and Big Control, in this page 9 article in the Sunday Times, Western Australia, April 2nd 2023 edition.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Mark Duncan-Smith, Amber Jade Sanderson, John Flint, and others, including organisations, such as the WA Health.

Keywords
healthflu vaccinemedicinepneumoniastrokesexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationsspike proteincovid boostershospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingrat testscovid-reinfectionscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentbivalent covid vaccinebivalent vaccinesewage testing pcr tests
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy