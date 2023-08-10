Judge Fears Trump Will Flee USA to Escape Prison

A federal judge overseeing the upcoming trial of former President Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election fears that the former president is a flight risk who may bolt the country to escape prosecution and imprisonment. Judge Beryl Howell supervised federal grand juries in the District of Columbia including the Mueller special counsel investigation into the phony Putin-hacked-the-election scandal and the current grand jury investigation of President Trump over alleged election interference.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 8/10/23





