Psychiatric Drugs & Violence | Kim Witczak (TPC #1,277)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Her twitter: https://twitter.com/woodymatters?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Her website: https://www.kimwitczak.com
Bio: On August 6th, 2003, my world came crashing down on me. I was out of town on business when I got a call from my dad telling me Woody, my husband of almost 10 years was found hanging from the rafters of our garage — dead at the age of 37. My drug safety/FDA reform advocacy was born out of nothing buat a deep knowing that something didn’t make sense about Woody’s death. So I started to dig into the one and only thing that changed in my husband’s life — being prescribed Zoloft. This journey for the truth took me to the FDA, HHS, Congress, the courts, and the media. What I learned shocked me. Someone had to do something, so, why not me? If I could spare just one family the pain I went through — by simply providing them basic information — then I believed Woody’s life and death could make a difference. That was almost 18 years ago, and despite some successes, there’s still so much left to do.
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC