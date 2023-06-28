BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Psychiatric Drugs & Violence | Kim Witczak (TPC #1,277)
Tommy's Podcast
Tommy's PodcastCheckmark Icon
54 views • 06/28/2023

Her twitter: https://twitter.com/woodymatters?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor


Her website: https://www.kimwitczak.com


Bio: On August 6th, 2003, my world came crashing down on me. I was out of town on business when I got a call from my dad telling me Woody, my husband of almost 10 years was found hanging from the rafters of our garage — dead at the age of 37.  My drug safety/FDA reform advocacy was born out of nothing buat a deep knowing that something didn’t make sense about Woody’s death. So I started to dig into the one and only thing that changed in my husband’s life — being prescribed Zoloft. This journey for the truth took me to the FDA, HHS, Congress, the courts, and the media. What I learned shocked me. Someone had to do something, so, why not me? If I could spare just one family the pain I went through — by simply providing them basic information — then I believed Woody’s life and death could make a difference. That was almost 18 years ago, and despite some successes, there’s still so much left to do. 


Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month


Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast 


Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies


Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com


Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1


Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC 

Keywords
tpctommys podcasttpc podcast
