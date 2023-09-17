Every Generation Deserves A Kennedy Assassination? : RFK Jr. Hoax or Hit?

* Adrian Paul Aispuro is not a very common or hispanic name south of the border, just saying*Was this just a plot to garner sympathy votes from the indie Never Trumpers or did the PTB sanctions a hit on the biggest thorn in their side?

Thanks for coming by, Big 3 folks!

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/