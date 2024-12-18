The “End Times” Ignites the Divine Human Once Again Through a Galactic Shift

In this video we’ll journey into the “End Times”—often seen as a collapse—but rather is the opening of something extraordinary, a doorway to all of the higher truths that have been hidden (on purpose) to keep HUmanity weak. This shift is a spark that reignites the Divine HUman essence once again, reconnecting us all with the Eternal Source that has always lived within.





As we journey deeper, we will explore the ancient codes of wisdom hidden in ancient tracking systems and the root meanings of words… As we shift through the dissolving of outdated paradigms, we are all letting go of what no longer serves ALL OF CREATION, which is allowing space for the emergence of something greater—a higher dimensional existence aligned with love, unity, and truth.





This is not an end; this is the beginning. May we reclaim our True Sovereignty, remembering the divine in Human once again.





Remember to subscribe and share this content with like-hearted Sacred Souls so that we all can awaken the magick once again!





00:00 Introduction to Prophecies and Conspiracies

00:30 The Significance of 2012 and Galactic Time

01:39 Welcome to Awakening Magick

03:04 Understanding the 2012 Phenomenon

04:56 The Concept of Organic Time

07:49 The True Druidic Lineage and Real Time

09:44 The Mayan Long Count and Epochs of Humanity

14:24 The Great Strategy and Guardian Consciousness

22:53 The Divine HUman and Harmonic Universe

28:52 Etymology and Sacred Sound of HU

34:38 Conclusion and Call to Action





#spiritualascension #awakening #energeticshifts #cosmicinsights

__________

🙏 If you find these videos helpful & supportive for your journey, buy me a virtual "cup of organic yummy coffee" here 👉 https://ko-fi.com/theviglionefamily





💙 1:1 Vibrational Medicine for Sacred Soul Healing with Natalie, for furbabies and humans 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/intuitively-guided-healing-session





☯️ JOIN THE WAITLIST! NATALIE & MARK'S NEW FORGE AND FLOW SANCTUM 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/forge-and-flow-sanctum





🔥 Subscribe to Natalie's list 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





Explore the "ALMOST EVERYTHING IN ONE SPOT" page https://www.natalieviglione.com/everything-page-of-natalie-viglione