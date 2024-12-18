BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The “End Times” Ignites the Divine Human Once Again Through a Galactic Shift
Awakening Magick
Awakening Magick
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 6 months ago

In this video we’ll journey into the “End Times”—often seen as a collapse—but rather is the opening of something extraordinary, a doorway to all of the higher truths that have been hidden (on purpose) to keep HUmanity weak. This shift is a spark that reignites the Divine HUman essence once again, reconnecting us all with the Eternal Source that has always lived within.


As we journey deeper, we will explore the ancient codes of wisdom hidden in ancient tracking systems and the root meanings of words… As we shift through the dissolving of outdated paradigms, we are all letting go of what no longer serves ALL OF CREATION, which is allowing space for the emergence of something greater—a higher dimensional existence aligned with love, unity, and truth.


This is not an end; this is the beginning. May we reclaim our True Sovereignty, remembering the divine in Human once again.


Remember to subscribe and share this content with like-hearted Sacred Souls so that we all can awaken the magick once again!


00:00 Introduction to Prophecies and Conspiracies

00:30 The Significance of 2012 and Galactic Time

01:39 Welcome to Awakening Magick

03:04 Understanding the 2012 Phenomenon

04:56 The Concept of Organic Time

07:49 The True Druidic Lineage and Real Time

09:44 The Mayan Long Count and Epochs of Humanity

14:24 The Great Strategy and Guardian Consciousness

22:53 The Divine HUman and Harmonic Universe

28:52 Etymology and Sacred Sound of HU

34:38 Conclusion and Call to Action


#spiritualascension #awakening #energeticshifts #cosmicinsights

__________

🙏 If you find these videos helpful & supportive for your journey, buy me a virtual "cup of organic yummy coffee" here 👉 https://ko-fi.com/theviglionefamily


 💙 1:1 Vibrational Medicine for Sacred Soul Healing with Natalie, for furbabies and humans 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/intuitively-guided-healing-session


☯️ JOIN THE WAITLIST! NATALIE & MARK'S NEW FORGE AND FLOW SANCTUM 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/forge-and-flow-sanctum


🔥 Subscribe to Natalie's list 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter


Explore the "ALMOST EVERYTHING IN ONE SPOT" page https://www.natalieviglione.com/everything-page-of-natalie-viglione

Keywords
healthfreedomhumanitytruthgenocideconspiracywarriorsmedical tyrannydivine femininecovidwarriors of light
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy