Yemen downs its 16th $30M+ U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone with locally made missile - Houthi spox

Yemen downs its SIXTEENTH $30+ million American MQ-9 drone with locally made missile — Houthi spox

Adding this from Pepe Escobar on his recent visit to Yemen and talking with the spokesman in this video.

Telegraph, from 03-31-2025:

Pepe Escobar: From Sana’a to Saada — Yemen during wartime

SAADA, northwest Yemen – It’s 2 pm on Wednesday, March 26, and I am standing in a deserted boulevard in Saada during Ramadan, in silence, surrounded by mountains, and watching a road sign telling me the Saudi border is only a two-hour drive away. We had arrived in northwest Yemen – the birthplace of the Ansarallah movement – in a convoy of white Toyota SUVs, not really a convoy, actually a decoy, because they never rode together along the scenically spectacular highway for serious security reasons. We were…

Pepe Escobar: @rocknrollgeopolitics From Sana’a to Saada – Yemen during wartime

While the world focuses on Palestine, Yemen has been suffering in silence for years. Veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar has visited Yemen to witness firsthand how people endure these hardships.

The war's toll is evident in Saada, where a cancer hospital was destroyed, and a children's cemetery stands as a tragic reminder. Despite these challenges, Yemen's resilience and commitment to supporting Palestine remain unwavering, with officials emphasizing the nation’s cultural and military strength.







