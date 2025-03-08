The EU is morphing into a modern-day 'Reich' – Slovak MEP on Brussels' hysteria

“I think you in Russia must be a very funny situation because you defeated Napoleon. You defeated Hitler. Should you be afraid of Ursula von der Leyen? It's a joke. IT'S THE BIGGEST JOKE IN HISTORY,” deputy leader of Slovakia’s Smer party Ľuboš Blaha said.

US withdraws from planning new military exercises in Europe

As a result, Sweden and other NATO countries may need to conduct exercises without US participation or with only small American units, the Swedish newspaper Expressen reports.

However, the decision does not affect NATO drills already scheduled for 2025.

Sources indicate that the US aims to reduce military expenditures in Europe to focus on the Indo-Pacific region.