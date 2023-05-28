ITV News' health and science editor Emily Morgan has died after short battle with lung cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨ITV News journalist for the Propaganda machine Emily Morgan has died from lung cancer.
She was the channel's health and science editor - playing a key role in its coverage of the CONVID pandemic - and her career with the broadcaster spanned more than two decades. Sounds like it was VAXX induced Turbo Cancer, being a health journalist for the MSM, no doubt she was a vaxx zealot....
Further Info:
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/itv-emily-morgan-dies-battle-lung-cancer-b1084172.html
Mirrored - News Plus