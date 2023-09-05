Steve Bannon War Room | Ken Paxton is on Trial for One Reason

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ken Paxton is on Trial for One Reason:
Steve Bannon says @KenPaxtonTX committed the mortal sins of supporting President Trump and moving immediately to contest the 2020 presidential election. Paxton also committed another mortal sin. He ended George P. Bush's political career and, in the process, antagonized the Bush apparatus.
