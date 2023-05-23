It is Absolutely Corruption! It's Corruption of the Highest Order - Proving once again it's the Euro$'s world. When it goes bad, there's nothing to do but lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The LIBOR scandal won't go away because it hasn't been properly identified. Govts and officials have alleged it was banks who misbehaved when all along it may have been authorities. Why did they get rid of LIBOR? Because it exposed the real corruption in the monetary world. The EURODOLLAR's world.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgMNxcQNCL4