THE GREAT AND POWERFUL OZ COMPLETELY EXPOSED.. BANNED FROM YOUTUBE! WHY?? ISN'T IT OBVIOUS. (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
GettheTruth1000
GettheTruth1000
134 views • 04/17/2023

This video shows that we are all in a false reality like the truman show. please watch it all the way through. Do you want to see the ghost in the machine? Then watch this video.

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck
