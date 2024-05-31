Brian Talking with Wild Bill Finlay

Wild Bill is a retired law enforcement officer and former U.S. Marshal who grew up in the mountains of Colorado with a strong faith in God and Country!





After 20 years in law enforcement he attended Bible College and then served on the mission field for several years. Nouthetic Biblical Counseling is a passion for Bill and he has seen amazing life changes in suffering people when they finally got serious about their Christian faith.





He has traveled the world as a security specialist and anti-terrorism specialist.





He now serves as an enthusiastic Tea Party member and is co-founder of the Daytona Beach chapter of Act for America.





https://wildbillforamerica.wordpress.com/about/