Brian Talking with Wild Bill Finlay
Right Edition
Right Edition
3 views • 11 months ago

Wild Bill is a retired law enforcement officer and former U.S. Marshal who grew up in the mountains of Colorado with a strong faith in God and Country!


After 20 years in law enforcement he attended Bible College and then served on the mission field for several years. Nouthetic Biblical Counseling is a passion for Bill and he has seen amazing life changes in suffering people when they finally got serious about their Christian faith.


He has traveled the world as a security specialist and anti-terrorism specialist.


He now serves as an enthusiastic Tea Party member and is co-founder of the Daytona Beach chapter of Act for America.


https://wildbillforamerica.wordpress.com/about/

trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
