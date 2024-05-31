Brian Talking with Wild Bill Finlay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wild Bill is a retired law enforcement officer and former U.S. Marshal who grew up in the mountains of Colorado with a strong faith in God and Country!
After 20 years in law enforcement he attended Bible College and then served on the mission field for several years. Nouthetic Biblical Counseling is a passion for Bill and he has seen amazing life changes in suffering people when they finally got serious about their Christian faith.
He has traveled the world as a security specialist and anti-terrorism specialist.
He now serves as an enthusiastic Tea Party member and is co-founder of the Daytona Beach chapter of Act for America.