BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GREAT AWAKENING Or GREAT BLINDNESS? Can we take back America?
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 03/06/2024

Can America be taken back or should it even be taken back? What does the Bible actually say? Are we experiencing a great awakening as Alex Jones is telling us? Are we really winning? If so I don't see it. The same corrupt garbage that existed yesterday still exist today. And it just gets worse every 24 hours. So this is in reality is my debunking of Alex Jones Great Awakening part 2 and where I will probably end it.

And also go to my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will leave a link to make it easier https://youtu.be/BBvqAMopZSM?si=En13krEY8dUuL96x You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected] a detailed website that is not mine, and gives things a much better detail you can go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2 com

Keywords
newsbible prophecylast daysunderstandinggreat awakeningthe truthin the bibleare we winningalex jones take america backcan weshould we
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy