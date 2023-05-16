Desire the Gifts of the Holy Spirit

July 8th, 2018

Pastor Dean teaches on the gifts of the Holy Spirit and God's command for us not only to accept them but desire/covet them. There are many false teachers proclaiming that the gifts of the Spirits ceased in the 1st century, but that is simply a lie. God desires for all Christians to operate in the gifts He has for us.

"Follow after charity, and desire spiritual gifts, but rather that ye may prophesy." 1 Corinthians 14:1