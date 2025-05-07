Pakistani officials, reports on the downing of 2 Indian fighter jets - part 1

Sky News, citing Pakistani officials, reports on the downing of two Indian fighter jets.

Adding, later: Pakistani officials now claim they have shot down a third Indian jet.

According to their statements, a total of three Indian jets and one UAV have been downed.

Adding:

⚡️ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US seeks a 'peaceful resolution' between India and Pakistan, and maintains contacts with both countries.

Adding:

Indian media reports Phase One of Operation Sindoor completed; further strikes possible

NDTV reports that there are claims of planes being shot down by both sides, but so far, no independent or confirmed information has verified them.