Pakistani officials, reports on the downing of 2 Indian fighter jets - part 1

Sky News, citing Pakistani officials, reports on the downing of two Indian fighter jets.
Adding, later: Pakistani officials now claim they have shot down a third Indian jet.
According to their statements, a total of three Indian jets and one UAV have been downed.
⚡️ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US seeks a 'peaceful resolution' between India and Pakistan, and maintains contacts with both countries.
Indian media reports Phase One of Operation Sindoor completed; further strikes possible
NDTV reports that there are claims of planes being shot down by both sides, but so far, no independent or confirmed information has verified them.