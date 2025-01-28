Pension Forfeiture and Holding Public Servants Accountable in the Era of Fake Global Public Health Crises

The global response to the COVID-19 plandemic has been one of the most defining moments of the 21st century, with governments around the world adopting unprecedented measures like mask mandates, lockdowns, and vaccine policies. These actions, while pretending to curb the spread of the virus, have sparked a profound debate about governance, public health, and individual rights. As the dust has settled, what has emerged is not just a story of health mismanagement but a narrative of trust—or the profound lack thereof—between public officials and the citizens they serve. Now apparent to most but always clear to some, mismanagement, overreach, and even fraud have led to a significant trust deficit and growing anger among many who were forced to comply with the decisions of those in charge at the time. These controversies have unraveled the fabric of public faith in governance, questioning the integrity of those in public service, setting the stage for a critical examination of accountability, and demanding retribution for those who made these terrible decisions...



Pension cancellation is warranted, even when focusing on the fairness of judging actions in hindsight, especially when it's clear the plandemic propaganda was fabricated, and public servants knew this but proceeded to protect their financial interest and their pensions. An approach is needed where accountability does not devolve into a witch-hunt but is also a measured response to restore integrity in public service. Despite the obstacles on the path to justice, this is essential for healing the trust deficit, ensuring accountability deters future misconduct, and reaffirming that public office is a position of responsibility—one where decisions must be made righteously, instead of fraudulently, or risk losing one's pension. This reckoning is not solely about punishing past errors but about crafting a future where the public can trust those they elect to act in their best interest.



