5/11/2023 Mr. Miles Guo blew the whistle back in 2020 that COVID vaccine is a biochemical weapon used by the CCP to destroy the West, which is started to be confirmed in the House hearing of COVID-19 vaccines
5/11/2023 郭文贵先生早在2020年就指出新冠疫苗是中共企图摧毁西方世界的生化武器，他的爆料正在众议院新冠疫苗听证会中被验证
