More than 50% of Toretsk is already under the control of Russian forces, and assault units are advancing amidst the ongoing fighting, liberating blocks of the city, which were defended by Ukrainian Nazi troops from the Azov Battalion and the Enei Battalion of the Lyut Brigade. This was confirmed by the Leader of the Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, in a video on October 13, 2024, when he personally assessed the situation in Dzerzhinsk, which had been renamed Toretsk. One of the commanders of the assault units that liberated the city with the call sign "Ostap" from the 132nd Brigade, spoke about this in a conversation with Pushilin, that presented the soldiers with watches during the visit. “Soon the old name will be officially returned,” Pushilin said!

Near the Central District, heavy clashes continue and clearings in high-rise buildings and on the streets of the city are underway, although near the Residential District, there is a slight calm. The moment when the Ukrainian drone observed the Russian Orthodox soldiers praying, showing these people standing on the honorable side during the storming of the buildings of Toretsk. Due to the support of artillery and air force, which attacked Ukrainian firing positions and ammunition depots, while the Russian assault troops fought from house to house, continuing with significant changes to liberate half of the city. The footage shows the intensity of the fighting in the working positions of the Ukrainian assault units, which are being hampered by heavy fire from the Russian troops. They even show signs of almost surrendering the city, due to the lack of reinforcements and heavy equipment.

The Eastern District of Toretsk, is almost under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian soldiers filmed the aftermath of the fighting in the area, in other reports that Ukraine controls about 30% of the city. Sources say that the Ukrainian military acted according to known practice, that is, withdrawing some of its units again and the remnants of the Ukrainian nationalist troops were forced to flee the city, which is expected to soon change its old name, Dzerzhinsk!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/