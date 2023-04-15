Putin's popularity reigns supreme; Nearly 80% Russians 'trust' president amid Ukraine war | Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to a recent public survey, Nearly 80% of Russian citizens' have expressed confidence in President Vladimir Putin. The data as per survey conducted between April 3 to 9, by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed 79.7% of respondents answering positively. Not just that, the figures for Russian Prime Minister and the government also amounted to 54.9% and 54.1% respectively. Watch this video for a breakdown of the data gathered in this survey.
Mirrored -
Hindustan Times