WE THE PEOPLE DO NOT APPRECIATE YOU 🐀 GERRICK MARLAND

"The idea that someone with my family background would discriminate against any religion is so outrageous."





AG Merrick Garland’s Holocaust claims apparently place him above reproach, when questioned about labeling traditional Catholics “violent extremists.”





VfB knows for bloody certain Mark Houck's family do NOT appreciate you, ya bloody freak





“I can’t believe it happened in the United States of America!…

https://rumble.com/v3jh2o2-i-cant-believe-it-happened-in-the-united-states-of-america.html