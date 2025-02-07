BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Prisoner Ismail Rudaydeh from Al-Ubaidiya freed in Al-Aqsa Flood deal, deported to Gaza.
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
6 views • 7 months ago


Prisoner Ismail Hussein Rudaydeh, who was sentenced to life imprisonment and 20 years, was released from the town of Al-Ubaidiya, east of Bethlehem, he was supposed to be deported outside Palestine, and was deported to the Gaza Strip after a brutal assault and beating by the occupation soldiers.

As part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner swap deal, prisoner Ismail Rudaydeh, from the town of Al-Ubaidiya in Bethlehem, was released, sentenced to life imprisonment and another twenty years, and after his fate was an Arab country to which he would be deported, he was surprised to find himself in the destroyed Gaza Strip, making it much more difficult for his family to enter than anywhere else.

Interview: - Nidal Radaideh, brother of freed prisoner Ismail Radaideh

 Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 31/01/2025

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
