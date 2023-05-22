Orchestrated immigration crisis; les sans-papiers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Les sans papiers - Luc Plamondon, Richard Cocciante
This song I heard for the first time when I emigrated to Canada. Fell in love with the passionate lyrics oh so relevant today!
No papers but a "cellphone" for free. They hand out the "gun" you'll kill yourself with, voluntarily!
The great deception!
The cd this song was on, pictured the Notre-Dame in flames on the cover, years before that actually happened.