Hamza Abu Al-Filat Freed in Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

Hamza Abu Al-Filat, a Palestinian prisoner from Hebron Governorate in the south of the West Bank, was freed by the resistance in Gaza as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal. He was released after 10 years of imprisonment from a sentence of 18 years and 6 months. The prisoner exchange deal was held between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. Interview with Hamza Abu Al-Filat
Reporting: Sallman al khatib
Filmed: 01/02/2025
