BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sleep Theory’s Daniel Pruitt - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 584
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 1 month ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Daniel Pruitt, guitarist of the rock band, Sleep Theory, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The Afterglow Tour" with Nevertel, Oxymorrons, and Stray View. Sleep Theory is currently supporting their newest album, Afterglow.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

PRS Custom 22 Electric Guitar with Dragon II Pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gO7aQ2

D’Addario Baritone Light Gauge Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Bn9RYW

PRS 277 Baritone Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Wyz2PZ

PRS Custom 22 Electric Guitar with Seymour Duncan Pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gO7aQ2

PRS CE McCarty “Tin Top” Electric Guitar with Dragon II Pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKkRBV

D’Addario EXL110 (10–46) Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2aeVLa

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GAgxr

Dunlop Jazz III (1.0mm) Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9J2vb

Shure SE425 Universal IEMs - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aV19d


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - June 14, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH SLEEP THEORY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/sleeptheoryband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/sleeptheoryofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SleepTheoryBand


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Guitars

07:16 Amp

10:20 Picks & In-Ears


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
guitaristdigital tour busgear masterssleep theorysleep theory digital tour bussleep theory gear masterssleep theory geargear sleep theorysleep theory rigrig sleep theorysleep theory interviewinterview sleep theorysleep theory bandsleep theory musicdaniel pruitt guitaristdaniel pruitt guitar playerdaniel pruitt guitardaniel pruitt guitar gearsleep theory guitaristsleep theory guitar playersleep theory guitarsleep theory guitar gear
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:32Guitars

07:16Amp

10:20Picks & In-Ears

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy