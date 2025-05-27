Palestinians Do Not Need Our Pity： Doctor from Gaza Breaks Down Into Tears ｜ Dawn News English

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At a UN press conference in Geneva with Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour, Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a medical practitioner, broke down emotionally while recounting the words of Palestinians amidst the ongoing Gaza genocide. She emphasized that Palestinians do not need pity, but solidarity in their fight for justice.