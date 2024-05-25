© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
😣Do young people value America, religion, and having children? Johnny finds out. These young people don't believe in the existence of God. They have been brainwashed. How can their outlook on the future be anything but dismal?