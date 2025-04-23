The Storm Before The Calm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Friedman Predicts The Next 50 Years Of Global Affairs & Importance Of Space Domination
* Unstable as things may feel, America isn’t collapsing.
* It’s merely going through a predictable and necessary reset.
* In 10 years, we’ll be fine.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 April 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-george-friedman