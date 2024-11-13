The Sacred Name Controversy: Pronunciation Breakdown

When God revealed His name to Moses in Exodus 3, it was a revelation of who He is — eternal, self-existent, Creator and the source of all being. Yet over the last 3,000 years the specifics of this name have been lost in translation. Worse still, many today have drifted either into legalism or total rejection of the Old Testament as a result of many deceptions woven by the enemy on this topic. In this extensive documentary, we will unravel the Sacred Name controversy and find the truth about Exodus 3.





✅Stay Connected✅

✅Watch Ad Free✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️Statement of Faith✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢Read My Testimony📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏Support My Work🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth about Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive)

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in