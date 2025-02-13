F-16 DROPS 2,000 POUND BOMB ON TALIBAN FIGHTERS 💣 [GRAPHIC WARNING]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uncensored Footage - https://patreon.com/jeremiahramsey?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=join_link
“Do not rejoice over me, O my enemy. Though I fall I will rise; Though I dwell in darkness, the Lord is a light for me.”
Micah 7:8 NASB
"Share your fears with yourself and your courage with others." - Franklin D Miller
Thank you for watching! If you enjoyed make sure you like the video, it helps me tell more stories just like this.
#navyseals #specialforces #military
Video Uploaded And Owned By Jeremiah.