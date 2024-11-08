BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 8/11/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
10 views • 9 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


This week: It wasn't a vaccine, it was a military bio-weapon and the whole world seems to be in their kill box. We'll get into it. And have you heard about the censorship regime cropping up in the UK? Is it headed this way? The headlines are back this week, followed by the curiosities of the X Files and then I got a few Top Stories for you before we wrap it up, as usual, with the Fun Stuff.


Deadpool animation

https://x.com/8bit_e/status/1819110721340240249


former US Army Ranger @gregjstoke

https://x.com/BTnewsroom/status/1820856320989536298


The UK Arrest

https://x.com/DylanMAllman/status/1821940637081440757


why blacks are afraid of project 2025

https://x.com/chadojackson/status/1820848805299798167


How The CIA Orchestrated Nixon's Downfall

https://stonezone.com/how-the-cia-orchestrated-richard-nixons-downfall/


Kill Box

https://x.com/RealDrJaneRuby/status/1820629361021607964


Former Senator Len Harris explains the cancellation of your Title Deeds

https://x.com/AllBiteNoBark88/status/1822133417670328641


Zoom Biden's mental decline was disinformation

https://x.com/0rf/status/1821277903818256780


Flavor Flav Olympics

https://x.com/BET/status/1818083220778303904



Keywords
trumpcomedyrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarnwoconspiracybidenukraine
