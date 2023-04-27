The Digital Prison (pt8): The China Connection (pt 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BASF seeks permanent cost cuts at European operations
https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/basf-says-european-operations-need-be-cut-size-permanently-2022-10-26/
MetaTrekkers
https://metatrekkers.io/
BASF in China
https://www.basf.com/cn/en.html
Shanghai factories sputter towards reopening as city aims to ease lockdown
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/tesla-others-prepare-shanghai-factory-050603900.html
The 15-minute city meets human needs but leaves desires wanting.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/11/15minute-city-falls-short/
Tesla is opening a Megafactory for huge batteries in China
https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/09/business/tesla-megafactory-shanghai/index.html
Texas Blockchain Summit
https://www.texasblockchainsummit.org/