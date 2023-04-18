BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
don't follow crowds and don't follow consensus ~ especially when they are paid for by big pharma ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
24 views • 04/18/2023

In today’s show I will first give you a situation update on my area (st petersburg florida) and then I want to share with you a fumble out of fauci's mouth, which he said that people who don’t take the shot are causing the virus to smolder. And finally, the star of today’s show is the debate between Del Bigtree and Neil Degrasse Tyson.

Keywords
debatevaccinehighwirebigtreethedelfollowingdegrasseneiltysonconsensusbarnebushesitance
