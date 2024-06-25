GOVERNMENT ATTEMPTS TO TAKE AWAY PRIVATE DAIRY RIGHTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jun 24, 2024 As A Man Thinketh PODCAST - Making Sense of Agriculture and Society
0:00 Government overreach in regulating private dairy due to pandemic concerns.
3:40 Unannounced visit by authorities to dairy farm raises concerns over chemical spraying and lack of disclosure.
6:20 Concerns about regulatory overreach impacting access to raw milk and herdshare agreements' importance.
10:00 Implications of full foot and mouth disease protocols on US cattle industry and potential raw milk ban.
13:13 Government proposal to purchase farmland raises concerns about food freedom and individual rights.
Past videos on this subject.
Michigan Farm Raid of Private Co-Op
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8K3nht8Gy8&t=0s
Nationwide Raw Milk Ban
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L0snNcimgQ&t=0s
Mysterious Illness in Dairy Cattle
https://youtu.be/GA1r6R_twSs?si=8Xis4...
Omnibus Bill adds electronic tracking for cattle.
https://youtu.be/WCXI5E2pB3k?si=-d3DE...
Maine Buys back Farms
https://youtu.be/GZoaQGz7EGk?si=Dachn...
US Senate wants $500 Million to Buy Back Farms
https://youtu.be/uVwTFkUnNOA?si=39KQU...
Join this channel and support our efforts: