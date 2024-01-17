Create New Account
🏔️ Exploring Geological Wonders: Appalachians to Rockies! 🌍
The Good Question Podcast
Did you know the Appalachians in the western US share striking similarities with the Atlas Mountains, Scottish Highlands, and Scandinavian mountains?

🗻 It's like a puzzle piece of Pangaea coming back together, unveiling a fascinating linear trend in geology!

🎙️ https://bit.ly/4aZUki3

Fossils found in the Appalachians on the west side of the United States mirror those in distant lands. 🦕

 But here's the twist – the Rockies, those majestic peaks, emerge much later in time, creating a geological spectacle over several months! ⏳

🎙️ Dive deeper into the geological wonders of the Appalachians to Rockies with insights from Dr. Marcus R. Ross, a distinguished paleontologist and CEO of Cornerstone Educational Supply!

🌄 Listen to the full episode now by clicking the link in our bio or find it in the description above.

Keywords
podcastepisodegeologicalwonderspalentologyappalachiansearthhistory

