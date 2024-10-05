BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fearless Woman Versus IDF Killers
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
214 views • 7 months ago

The IDF has already proven itself as a heartless killing machine, whether it be against opposing soldiers or helpless women and children. The woman in this video displays the type of spirit that the IDF is up against and may ultimately result in a humiliating defeat.

Video Source:

The Free Press Journal

﻿﻿Producer/Script - Devtadeen Gautam

Video Editor - Roshan Rizvi


Closing Theme Music:

'What The Sand Saw' by Alex Melodic

Fesliyan Studios


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Free Press Journal or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun23:15

Keywords
israelpalestinesniperidfisraeli-palestinian war
