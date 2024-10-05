Fearless Woman Versus IDF Killers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The IDF has already proven itself as a heartless killing machine, whether it be against opposing soldiers or helpless women and children. The woman in this video displays the type of spirit that the IDF is up against and may ultimately result in a humiliating defeat.
