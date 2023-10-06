Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan as House speaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOX News contributor Joe Concha joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss his reaction to the endorsement and VP Harris' silence on the border wall. #FoxNews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html