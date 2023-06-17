BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PulseChain | World's Largest FREE Cryptocurrency Airdrop!
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
457 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
77 views • 06/17/2023

Originally published on YouTube on May 7, 2023 with 278 views.

PulseChain Goals

Increase Ethereum's value
Ethereum's fees will be lowered by sharing its load.

Enrich ETH users
PulseChain will re-enable priced out use cases: Instead of launching empty, PulseChain brings the ETH system state and ERC20s, this rewards holders and founders of Ethereum based projects.

Enrich ERC20 and NFT users
The launch of PulseChain is the largest airdrop in history. Thousands of Ethereum-based tokens and NFTs receive their free PulseChain versions. This new gold rush contains the value discovery of thousands of tokens and NFTs on PulseChain. If you always wanted to be a whale in a certain ERC20 or NFT, maybe now you can be.

Easy to use
Your MetaMask wallet just works, you only have to change a single setting to access PulseChain. ETH holders can transact for free with freemium PLS.

Lower PulseChain fees and serve more users
PulseChain is 17% faster than Ethereum with 10-second blocks instead of 12.

Remove pollution
By replacing proof of work miners with proof of stake validators PulseChain doesn't burn "waste" any energy making it environmentally friendly.

Improve game theory
PulseChain reduces the issuance of PLS by 25% per block, compared to Ethereum.

Empower PulseChain holders
PulseChain's native token $PLS can be used to activate validators to earn PLS for helping to secure the network.

PulseChain | Faster, Cheaper, Fee-burning Ethereum copy

Voice-over by Scott Foster Harris

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CryptoHexplained
Twitter: @CrptoHexplained

Donations: 0x1ADeaBB4356d3B44aEa7298549Ac904933Dc52f0

Free $PLS:
Step 1: Create a fresh and empty software wallet (https://aurox.app/wc4y)
Step 2: Go to https://FreePulse.io?r=nYR2Yt
Step 3: Connect your wallet to the website
Step 4: Claim free $PLS every hour of every day

Links:
https://hex.com/
https://pulsechain.com/
https://pulsex.com/

Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
1:30 Ethereum
3:04 Ethereum killers
3:49 Horizontal scaling
7:25 Pulsechain
10:31 Outro

ROBBIE DAVIDSON
Check all my stuff! https://linktr.ee/RobbieDavidson

✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied

▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
»Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/CelebrateTruth
»PayPal: http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth

SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!

Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html

Keywords
cryptocurrencymoneycryptocurrencyfinancedecentralizedhexpulsepulsechainairdropair drop
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy