PulseChain | World's Largest FREE Cryptocurrency Airdrop!

Originally published on YouTube on May 7, 2023 with 278 views.



PulseChain Goals



Increase Ethereum's value

Ethereum's fees will be lowered by sharing its load.



Enrich ETH users

PulseChain will re-enable priced out use cases: Instead of launching empty, PulseChain brings the ETH system state and ERC20s, this rewards holders and founders of Ethereum based projects.



Enrich ERC20 and NFT users

The launch of PulseChain is the largest airdrop in history. Thousands of Ethereum-based tokens and NFTs receive their free PulseChain versions. This new gold rush contains the value discovery of thousands of tokens and NFTs on PulseChain. If you always wanted to be a whale in a certain ERC20 or NFT, maybe now you can be.



Easy to use

Your MetaMask wallet just works, you only have to change a single setting to access PulseChain. ETH holders can transact for free with freemium PLS.



Lower PulseChain fees and serve more users

PulseChain is 17% faster than Ethereum with 10-second blocks instead of 12.



Remove pollution

By replacing proof of work miners with proof of stake validators PulseChain doesn't burn "waste" any energy making it environmentally friendly.



Improve game theory

PulseChain reduces the issuance of PLS by 25% per block, compared to Ethereum.



Empower PulseChain holders

PulseChain's native token $PLS can be used to activate validators to earn PLS for helping to secure the network.



PulseChain | Faster, Cheaper, Fee-burning Ethereum copy



Voice-over by Scott Foster Harris



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CryptoHexplained

Twitter: @CrptoHexplained



Donations: 0x1ADeaBB4356d3B44aEa7298549Ac904933Dc52f0



Free $PLS:

Step 1: Create a fresh and empty software wallet (https://aurox.app/wc4y)

Step 2: Go to https://FreePulse.io?r=nYR2Yt

Step 3: Connect your wallet to the website

Step 4: Claim free $PLS every hour of every day



Links:

https://hex.com/

https://pulsechain.com/

https://pulsex.com/



Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

1:30 Ethereum

3:04 Ethereum killers

3:49 Horizontal scaling

7:25 Pulsechain

10:31 Outro



ROBBIE DAVIDSON

Check all my stuff! https://linktr.ee/RobbieDavidson



✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv

•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson

•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied

•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied



▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪

»Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/CelebrateTruth

»PayPal: http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth



SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!



Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.

"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html

