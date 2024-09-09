THE TEMPLE INSTITUTE ~ The ABOMINATION Leading To DESOLATION

Daniel 12:11 And from the time that the daily sacrifice shall be taken away,

and The Abomination That Maketh Desolate Set Up

{ REBUILDING The TEMPLE GOD DESTROYED ~ 70 AD },

there shall be a thousand two hundred and ninety days.





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness