THE TEMPLE INSTITUTE ~ The ABOMINATION Leading To DESOLATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel 12:11 And from the time that the daily sacrifice shall be taken away,
and The Abomination That Maketh Desolate Set Up
{ REBUILDING The TEMPLE GOD DESTROYED ~ 70 AD },
there shall be a thousand two hundred and ninety days.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ